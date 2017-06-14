PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Frrole Inc., a leading provider of consumer and social intelligence products, today announced the launch of their latest state-of-the-art product offering, DeepSense, which makes insights about any user available to products that need to be consumer aware. It is powered by the Frrole AI platform that builds a comprehensive profile for each consumer based on users' public social activity, including predictive attributes about users' behavior, needs, interests, personality, communication style, demographics and possible choices. An advanced level of consumer profile attributes is made available for users.

DeepSense is built for product innovators and strategists and it offers consumer insights and personas that can make any product smarter for an ultimate product experience for users.

"Software is becoming intelligent and there are no reasons why we shouldn't be leveraging AI instead of merely using historical and captive data while serving customers," said Mr. Amarpreet Kalkat, CEO at Frrole, commenting on the potential of AI.

It is not enough to have efficient workflows and intuitive UI to make a product compelling for its users anymore. Today users expect more and they demand more. One of the key needs of the hour is for a software to be intelligent so that it can make recommendations, and sometimes even decisions. The future-ready products are making it happen today. DeepSense can be used by customer support companies like Freshdesk or recruitment companies like Monster.com in many useful ways.

For example, when an agent has to handle an irate customer's complaint, nothing helps the agent more than knowing the customer better. DeepSense provides the agent the necessary customer details and intelligently advises about the most effective communication style, usage of competitors' services etc.

Frrole recently partnered with Freshdesk, the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement software in India for its app to make deep individual level insights available to businesses using Freshdesk for customer support. "At Freshdesk, we focus on continuous innovation around our products and our integration ecosystem. With Frrole, our integration leverages Machine Learning and AI to help us provide a customer support platform that is intelligent and customer-aware. The Frrole team shares our customer-centric vision and we look forward to partnering with them again," commented Mr. Ganesh Ram, Director of Marketplace, Freshdesk.

Frrole's consumer data suggests even challenging scenarios like when a hiring manager is evaluating a candidate for any role, the candidate's skills and expertise are only half the story. Frrole DeepSense provides the behavioral attributes that make it easy for a hiring manager or a recruiter to know their candidate better, with a level of precision that only Machine Intelligence can provide, including key insights like Learning ability, Team play dynamics, Relationship skills, Attitude, Energy levels, Dependability and Flexibility. The recruiter needs to have knowledge of softer attributes of the candidate's personality to be able to select better candidates.

DeepSense is backed by Frrole's best in class AI platform that collects billions of social activities every month, 1000s for each individual. It processes them in real-time and then determines and predicts attributes for each individual, reverse constructing a complete profile and various personas. Frrole has been at the forefront of developing solutions that use the latest AI and machine learning technologies for marketers, product owners and decision makers.

Founded in 2014 by Amarpreet Kalkat, Frrole is a best in class AI platform that leverages social data to provide predictive analytics and deep consumer insights to marketers, analysts and product owners. Registered in California, USA and Bangalore (India), the company has raised initial funding led by angel investors in 2014. Frrole has a partnership with Twitter for elevated data access, and a media solutions partnership with Facebook. Frrole is featured as the 'hottest startup to look out for in 2017' by the Economic Times. Frrole has maverick customers including eBay, Flipkart, Mindshare, Maxus, Grey worldwide, Disney, Atlantic Records.

For more information on Frrole and its offerings, please visit frrole.ai

