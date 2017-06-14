Real world evidence from investigator-initiated studies supported by Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), demonstrating sustained efficacy and safety, and high acceptance and adherence in patients initiating treatment with BENEPALI(etanercept), are being presented at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology EULAR) 2017held 14-17 June in Madrid, Spain.1,2,3 Within the EU, approximately50,000 patients are currently being treated with anti-TNF biosimilars from Biogen across 16 countries.4

Two real world studies evaluate the safety and efficacy of BENEPALI in patients following a switch from reference etanercept. In 1,548 patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA) or axial spondyloarthritis (SpA) from the DANBIO registry, disease activity was shown to be largely unaffected at 3 months post-switch and comparable to that observed in the 3 months prior to switch.1 Furthermore, in a separate cohort of 92 patients with RA, PsA or ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in the UK, a low rate of treatment discontinuations due to inefficacy or adverse events was demonstrated at 6 months post-switch.2

Further real world data highlight the acceptance of BENEPALIand adherence to treatment among patients who were switched from reference etanercept, according to a defined transition protocol. In one UK study of 96 adult patients treated for RA, PsA or AS, 99% agreed to switch.2 91% of the group remained on BENEPALI at 6 months.2 In another study of 643 patients with rheumatic disease in the Netherlands, 99% (636 patients) agreed to switch to BENEPALI from reference etanercept. At 3 months, 36 of the 636 patients had discontinued treatment.3 Both studies reflect that treatment with BENEPALI provides persistency within the expectations of the reference product.2,3

"Biogen continues to make a difference in the lives of patients through our portfolio of anti-TNF biosimilar products, which play an important role in ensuring more people have access to the treatments they need," said Alpna Seth, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Global Head of the Biosimilars Business Unit at Biogen. "Our ongoing efforts to forge partnerships with healthcare organizations and systems have opened doors for biosimilar adoption in a number of European countries, although more can be done to set the right policy environment so that all countries can unlock the full value of these therapies."

The abstracts being presented at EULAR 2017, showcasing data from Biogen-supported studies, include:

Thakur K, et al. Etanercept Biosimilar Usage and Associated Cost Savings in Germany [THU0656] Thursday, June 15, 2017, 1:10pm CEST, Poster Area

[THU0656] Thursday, June 15, 2017, 1:10pm CEST, Poster Area Glintborg B, et al. Clinical Outcomes from a Nationwide Non-Medical Switch from Originator to Biosimilar Etanercept in Patients with Inflammatory Arthritis after 5 Months Follow-Up. Results from the DANBIO Registry [FRI0190] Friday, June 16, 2017, 1:40pm CEST, Poster Area

[FRI0190] Friday, June 16, 2017, 1:40pm CEST, Poster Area Tweehuysen L, et al. Higher Acceptance and Persistence Rates after Biosimilar Transitioning in Patients with a Rheumatic Disease after Employing an Enhanced Communication Strategy [FRI0200] Friday, June 16, 2017, 11:45am CEST, Poster Area

[FRI0200] Friday, June 16, 2017, 11:45am CEST, Poster Area Sigurdardottir V, et al. Switching from Reference Product Etanercept to the Biosimilar SB4 in a Real-Life Setting: Follow-Up of 147 Patients [SAT0173] - Saturday, June 17, 2017, 10:15am CEST, Poster Area

[SAT0173] - Saturday, June 17, 2017, 10:15am CEST, Poster Area Holroyd C, et al. Switching from Bio-Original Etanercept to Biosimilar Etanercept SB4: Patient Acceptability and Outcomes in the Real World [AB0377] Publication Only

About BENEPALI

BENEPALI is an etanercept biosimilar to the reference product Enbrel.5 BENEPALI is approved in Europe for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe RA, psoriatic arthritis, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis and plaque psoriasis. BENEPALI is currently available in 16 European countries.4

About Biogen

Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops and delivers innovative therapies worldwide for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 1978, Biogen is a pioneer in biotechnology and today the Company has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and is at the forefront of neurology research for conditions including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com. Follow us on social media Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

