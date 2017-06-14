sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Global Synchrophasors Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.5% by 2021: Driven by Increasing Need for Reducing Grid Outages - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Synchrophasors Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Logo

The global synchrophasors market to grow at a CAGR of 14.58% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Synchrophasors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing smart grid data management market. Globally the power grid is transitioning to smart grid by the use of several sensors and devices for sensing, collecting, and analyzing the operation of the grid. This transition is driven by the need to improve the grid efficiency, and managing the aging assets in the field, while also exceeding the customer expectation in terms of service and power supply reliability.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing need for reducing grid outages. The aging infrastructure, the rise in population, and an increased demand on power resources have increased the strain on the infrastructure causing power outages. The exhibit below represents the year-over-year analysis of the number of outages in the US between 2009-2016 caused by inclement weather, equipment failure, maintenance shutdown, load-shedding, vandalism, and cyber-attacks.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of communication system installation. Synchrophasor technology provides a real-time situational awareness and control of the grid system. It can help utilities identify and locate disturbances across the grid network and is not geographically limited thus helping in making the grid resilient. The data collected by PMUs is timestamped using GPS signal, and the data is then sent to the PDC devices.

Key vendors

  • ABB
  • Arbiter Systems
  • General Electric
  • Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Other prominent vendors

  • Green Mountain Power
  • Intel
  • Macrodyne
  • Power Sensors
  • PowerWorld
  • Quanta Technology
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by technology

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape

Part 12: Key vendor analysis

Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vk574p/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


