Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market 2017-2021: Major Drivers for this Market is Integration with Enhanced Satellite Navigation Systems - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global Airport Surveillance Radar market to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the global sales of airport surveillance radar (both primary and secondary system.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is evolution of revised multifunction phased array radar. The multifunction phased array radar (MPAR) project was initially directed toward establishing a platform to simultaneously carry out aircraft tracking, wind profiling, and weather surveillance with the help of a single-phased array weather radar. In comparison with conventional weather radars, which mechanically rotate and require tilting the radar dish to analyze parts of the atmosphere, the phased array radar features a flat panel antenna that remains stationary.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is integration with enhanced satellite navigation systems. With the advances in space technologies, aviation stakeholders have also begun to implement satellite-based technologies to enhance their air navigation surveillance (ANS)-related operations. The growing demand for airspace has triggered the need for next-generation technologies to make air travel safer, more efficient, and with less impact on the environment.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is complexity in radar subsystem upgrades. Air navigation services providers (ANSPs) have been facing technical and budgetary inconveniences associated with the decision to upgrade or replace the radar systems with analog or digital technology. The existing network of analog ATC radar systems is usually based on the surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, which is gradually going obsolete.

Key vendors



Indra Sistemas

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

Other prominent vendors



Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Harris Corporation

Intelcan

Thales

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by radars type



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Appendix



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qvxlzw/global_airport

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716