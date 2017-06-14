

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.



The Commerce Department said retail sales fell by 0.3 percent in May after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in April.



The drop in sales surprised economists, who had expected sales to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding auto sales, retail sales still fell by 0.3 percent in May following the 0.4 percent growth seen in April. Ex-auto sales were expected to rise by 0.2 percent.



The unexpected drop in retail sales was partly due to steep declines sales by gas stations and electronic and appliances stores, which plunged by 2.4 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.



Sales by miscellaneous store retailers and department stores also saw significant declines, while sales by non-store retailers saw notable growth.



Closely watched core retail sales, which exclude automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, were unchanged in May after climbing by 0.6 percent in April.



Despite the monthly decrease, the Commerce Department said retail sales in May were up by 3.8 percent compared to the same month a year ago.



'The upshot is that, despite the weakness of the headline numbers, the May retail sales data actually provide further reason to expect real consumption growth to pick up to between 2.5% and 3.0% annualized in the second quarter,' said Andrew Hunter, U.S Economist at Capital Economics.



He added, 'And with consumer confidence at multi-year highs and real income growth rebounding markedly in recent months, spending growth looks set to continue at a healthy pace over the rest of this year.'



