Maniele Tasca Appointed as New EMD President

Top manager in Italian retail distribution is going to head Europ e ' s leading associated group

Takes over from Jaime Rodriguez , President and Delegate Euromadi Spain

Mr. Maniele Tasca, board member of ESD Italia and General Manager of the Selex group, is the new president of the EMD Board of Directors. The 48-years old Italian takes this office from Jaime Rodriguez Bertiz, who held this position for the leading European buying Group during the last two years. His successor, Mr. Tasca, was just elected during the EMD Shareholder's Meeting in Zurich.

Maniele Tasca, born in 1968, is board member of ESD Italia, the Italian EMD associate. ESD Italia was established in 2001 as a centralized purchasing and marketing alliance. Today the alliance is formed by Selex, Acqua e Sapone, AgorÃ , Aspiag and Sun groups, comprising 5390 points-of-purchase and a market share of 22% in Italy.

In the name of all EMD members, the new EMD-President Maniele Tasca thanked Mr. Jaime Rodriguez Bertiz, President and Delegate of Euromadi Spain, for his excellent guidance and achievements during his presidency in the past two years. During his office EMD has developed continuously. In the year 2016 the purchasing alliance acquired with the Wal-Mart subsidiary Asda one of the major retailers in the United Kingdom as a new EMD-member. Almost simultaneously, the German retailer Kaufland integrated the purchasing of branded products for its Eastern European locations into EMD. In 2017, the German hypermarket specialist Globus followed. Additionally, Australian retailer Woolworths Ltd. has integrated its total European procurement volume for its private label product ranges into Europe's leading buying group.

Maniele Tasca on his new challenge: "EMD's platform offers to our suppliers increasing opportunities to develop their business with our strong members. The growth in the number of partner suppliers shows the interest in our business model."

EMD is represented in 20 European countries as well as in Australia and New Zealand. The associated group cooperates in buying private label products all over the world and negotiating agreements with the producers of branded products at a transnational level. Founded in 1989, EMD is the leading buying group in Europe and represents in Europe a cumulated consumer turnover of more than 178 billion euros.

The following member companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) highlight in the best possible way the benefits of a close cooperation in 22 countries:

United Kingdom: ASDA Finland: Tuko Logistics Netherlands: Superunie Sweden: Axfood Germany: MARKANT AG Denmark: Dagrofa Czech Republic: MARKANT/Kaufland Cesko, France: Groupe Casino Globus Switzerland: MARKANT Syntrade Slovakia: MARKANT/Kaufland Slovensko Spain: Euromadi Iberica Poland: Kaufland Portugal: EuromadiPort Croatia: Kaufland Austria: MARKANT Österreich Romania: Kaufland Italy: ESD Italia Bulgaria: Kaufland Norway: Unil/Norges Gruppen Russia: Globus Australia: Woolworths Ltd. New Zealand: Woolworths Ltd.

