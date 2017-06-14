Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

CHELVERTON SMALL COMPANIES DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

Dividend Announcement

The Company has today declared a fourth interim dividend and Special Dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2016 to 30 April 2017.

A fourth interim dividend of 2.40p per Ordinary share will be paid on 3 July 2017 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 23 June 2017, with an ex-dividend date of 22 June 2017.

The Special Dividend of 1.86p will be paid on 3 July 2017 to holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 23 June 2017, with an ex-dividend date of 22 June 2017.

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

14 June 2017