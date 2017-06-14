United Nations Foundation Event, Families +SocialGood, Puts Maternal Health on the Map

LONDON, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Every year, 300,000 women die from preventable childbirth-related causes - that's over 800 women per day. Safe childbirth is critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and global progress. This Thursday, United Nations Foundation together with Johnson & Johnson will be bringing together leading experts in maternal health at the inaugural Families +SocialGood UK event, to explore the question; "What do you wish were true for every family, everywhere?".

Prominent speakers include:

Daphne Metland, Global Editorial Director for BabyCenter UK, who can speak to the latest trends and technology in maternal health care globally, including how we can apply these lessons learned in the UK.

More information on the event itself:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2017

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: The Brewery, 52 Chiswell St, London EC1Y 4SD, UK

Families +SocialGood will bring together UN and NGO leaders, policy experts, celebrities, medical professionals and families from all walks of life and explore the question; "What do you wish were true for every family, everywhere?"

Other speakers include:

-Charlie Webster, UK TV Presenter and Nothing But Nets Champion

-Greg Barrow, Head of London Office at the United Nations World Food Programme

-Heidi Thomas, Creator, Writer and Executive Producer of Call the Midwife

-Baroness Valerie Amos, Director of SOAS, University of London, United Nations Foundation Board Member

-Lynn M. Croneberger, CEO, SOS Children's Villages

-Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen, CEO, Plan International

-Alexandra Cairns, External Affairs Manager, Kupona Foundation

- Robbie McIntyre, Humanitarian Information & Communications Officer, Save the Children UK.

-Dr. Ruben Ayala, Senior Vice President, Operation Smile

-Serpil Tumeray, CEO, Vodafone

-And many more!

The topics discussed will be:

- Access to quality health care from pre-birth onward

-The connection between our environment and our health

-Supporting families in conflict and disaster areas

-Infectious diseases that are threatening global families

Additionally, we are excited to present a special screening of the award-winning documentary Unseen Enemy, a film about the frontlines of the fight against infectious diseases.

You can use the following link to register for free: http://bit.ly/familiesplusgood.