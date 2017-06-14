Henderson, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2017) - Legends Business Group Inc. (OTC: LGBS) is very pleased to announce today that the company is entering a Brand New Era. With this new direction comes some needed change, and with that change comes the release of the current CEO Bill Schaefer as of the date of this press release, and coming in is a fresh new CEO who brings with him interests in the Oil & Gas sector, which will be announced on the 20th of this month June, 2017.

Bill Schaefer stated: "After meeting with the New CEO, and after weeks of deliberation, I finally decided that right now this is the best thing for the shareholders, as this public entity needs a CEO that can focus, and that has a plan for growth for its shareholders. With that said I will be stepping down and will be leaving the company."

Please look forward for more news, filings and updates, as we are entering a New Era, and a new season of change.

As of today, company's share structure is:

Authorized: 2,000,000,000 Outstanding: 1,698,215,000 Free trading: 612,055,000

Forward-Looking Statement:



Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Contact:

Bill Schaefer, CEO

562-453-7643