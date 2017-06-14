

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - David Bonderman resigned from Uber's board of directors on Tuesday after making a sexist remark during an all-hands meeting earlier in the day to discuss matters of sexism at the ride-hailing firm. Bonderman, a billionaire businessman, is the chairman and founding partner of private equity firm TPG Capital.



During the Uber meeting to address the findings of a report that investigated claims of sexual harassment and bias at the company, board member Arianna Huffington said that Uber was adding a woman to its board, Wan Ling Martello. Martello is an executive vice president at Nestle SA.



'There's a lot of data that shows when there's one woman on the board, it's much more likely that there will be a second woman on the board,' Huffington said.



'Actually, what it shows is it's much likely to be more talking,' Uber board member David Bonderman responded.



'Ohh come on David,' Huffington replied.



Bonderman apologized for the comment and later announced his resignation.



'Today at Uber's all-hands meeting, I directed a comment to my colleague and friend Arianna Huffington that was careless, inappropriate, and inexcusable. The comment came across in a way that was the opposite of what I intended, but I understand the destructive effect it had, and I take full responsibility for that,' Bonderman said in a statement.



Earlier on Tuesday, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said he plans to take a leave of absence from the company. A return date was not disclosed, while the company will be run by a management committee as it tries to navigate through various scandals and deals with executive departures.



Earlier this week, Uber's SVP of business Emil Michael left the company.



