

WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DuPont (DD) announced that the waiting periods for the approval of its transactions with FMC Corp. (FMC) under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 have expired without a request for additional information and documentary material by the U.S. Department of Justice. The expiration of the last of the two waiting periods occurred at 11:59 p.m. EST on June 9.



The expirations satisfy certain conditions to the closing of the proposed transactions with FMC, which include FMC acquiring a portion of DuPont Crop Protection business, including certain research and development capabilities, and DuPont acquiring substantially all of FMC's Health & Nutrition business.



DuPont continues to expect the FMC transactions to close in the fourth quarter of 2017, subject to the closing of the DuPont and Dow merger, in addition to other customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX