AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND and BARCELONA, SPAIN--(Marketwired - June 14, 2017) - Vista Group International (NZX: VGL) (ASX: VGL), the leading global provider of cinema management, film distribution and customer analytics software for studios, distributors, exhibitors, and moviegoers, comes to CineEurope 2017 with its largest exhibiting presence ever.

Vista Group highlights for CineEurope 2017 include:

The Vista Group (VGL) exhibiting booth (#101) will highlight three Vista Group offerings: cinema management software leader Vista Entertainment Solutions showcasing new product initiatives including Advanced Food & Beverage, Group Sales and Mobile Apps offers; MovieTeam, the cloud-based application that transforms cinema staff scheduling, and movieXchange, the new web platform developed to streamline the way distributors share digital promotional movie assets with exhibitors, and shift those assets to the front line.

VGL's Veezi (Booth #107) will showcase cinema management solutions for the independent theater owner, including a range of new offerings.

VGL's Cinema Intelligence (Booth #206), the business intelligence solutions company that optimizes the predicting, planning and scheduling of movies and events to increase exhibitor profitability, is unveiling a new Booking Optimization solution. The decision support tool makes it simple for an exhibitor's film team to understand the monetary impact of potential booking decisions in real time, while negotiating with distributors. The team can significantly increase box office revenue by leveraging predictive data rather than past data to select the optimal mix of new releases & holdovers at every location.

POWSTER CEO/Creative Director Ste Thompson will participate on the CineEurope panel: "Virtual Reality - Killer App or Companion Experience" (Tuesday, June 20 th 2:00 to 3:00pm. Exhibition Hall, Booth 135/Level O). Powster was a participant in the VR presentation at the recent Google i/o developer conference in San Francisco. The POWSTER movie platform enables over two million consumers a week to discover cinema show times on official movie websites.

About Vista Group International:

Vista Group International (Vista Group) is a public company, listed on both the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges (NZX: VGL) (ASX: VGL). Vista Group provides cinema management, film distribution and customer analytics software to companies across the global film industry. Cinema management software is provided by Vista Entertainment Solutions, the core business of the Group. Movio (authority in moviegoer data analytics), Veezi (cloud-based SaaS software for the Independent Cinema Market), MACCS (film distribution software), Numero (box office reporting software for film distributors and cinemas), Cinema Intelligence by Share Dimension (business intelligence solutions), Powster (creative studio and marketing platform for movie studios) and Flicks (moviegoer 'go to' portal for movie information) provide products that leverage the success of this platform into other parts of the film industry; from production and distribution, to cinema exhibition through to the moviegoer experience. Vista Group has over 500 staff across nine offices in New Zealand (Auckland headquarters), Sydney, Los Angeles, Dallas, London, the Netherlands, Romania and China.

