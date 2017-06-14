SHEFFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - June 14, 2017) - WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the world leader in Active Data Replication', is pleased to announce it has secured a new contract with a major American multinational retail corporation. The contract was secured directly by WANdisco and is valued at approximately $2 million, which will be paid in full, up-front in 30 days. It will see the retail corporation deploy the Company's patented Big Data and Cloud product, WANdisco Fusion, on a three and a half year subscription licence agreement.

Fusion was deemed to be the only enterprise-grade solution available which enabled the Client to move active, critical data seamlessly between primary and disaster recovery sites and the Cloud with no downtime. The retail corporation will now be able to generate increased levels of efficiency within its existing disaster recovery portfolio, which could lead to a significant reduction in future storage capex and an improved ability to capture transactional data. With Fusion, this can be achieved with no change in the Client's ability to capture and analyse customer data from its stores and website.

David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of WANdisco, commented:

"For a retailer of this scale downtime is not an option. The Client is replacing legacy systems so it can generate greater levels of consumer insight and merchandising intelligence -- data which is invaluable in the retail sector. With our patented technology, the Client can now move large volumes of critical data and upgrade its systems seamlessly, whilst maintaining strict service level agreements across its disaster recovery operations.

"This contract marks our entry into the retail sector -- a new vertical for WANdisco -- demonstrating that the requirement for Fusion exists across a multitude of industries globally. Our strong contract momentum continues to highlight Fusion's unique ability to empower global organisations to leverage their Big Data applications and unlock the full potential of Cloud analytics."

