Global $14.91 Billion Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2025 - Research and Markets

The Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 2.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $14.91 billion by 2025.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Growing incidence of mental health disorders
- Increased addiction towards antipsychotic drugs
- Recent Technological Developments in Antipsychotic Drugs
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Antipsychotic Drugs Market, By Application
- Unipolar Depression
- Schizophrenia
- Dementia
- Bipolar Disorders
- Other Applications
5 Antipsychotic Drugs Market, By Class Type
5.1 First Generation
- Navane (Thiothixene)
- Haldo (Haloperidol)
- Trilafon (Perphenazine)
- Serentil (Mesoridazine Besylate)
- Sordinol (Clopenthixol)
- Loxitane (Loxapine Succinate)
- Thorazine (Chlorpromazine HCl)
- Mellaril (Thioridazine HCl)
- Other First Generations
5.2 Second Generation
- Latuda (Lurasidone)
- Geodon (Ziprasidone)
- Risperdal (Risperidone)
- Invega (Paliperidone)
- Zyprexa (Olanzapine)
- Seroquel (Quetiapine)
- Asendin (Amoxapine)
- Clozaril (Clozapine)
5.3 Third Generation
- Abilify (Aripiprazole)
6 Antipsychotic Drugs Market, By Geography
7 Key Player Activities
8 Leading Companies
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Glaxo SmithKline, Plc
- Eli Lilly & Co.
- Allergan
- Johnson & Johnson
- AstraZeneca
