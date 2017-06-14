sprite-preloader
14.06.2017 | 16:01
PR Newswire

Global $14.91 Billion Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 2.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $14.91 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

  • Growing incidence of mental health disorders
  • Increased addiction towards antipsychotic drugs
  • Recent Technological Developments in Antipsychotic Drugs
  • Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Antipsychotic Drugs Market, By Application

  • Unipolar Depression
  • Schizophrenia
  • Dementia
  • Bipolar Disorders
  • Other Applications

5 Antipsychotic Drugs Market, By Class Type

5.1 First Generation

  • Navane (Thiothixene)
  • Haldo (Haloperidol)
  • Trilafon (Perphenazine)
  • Serentil (Mesoridazine Besylate)
  • Sordinol (Clopenthixol)
  • Loxitane (Loxapine Succinate)
  • Thorazine (Chlorpromazine HCl)
  • Mellaril (Thioridazine HCl)
  • Other First Generations

5.2 Second Generation

  • Latuda (Lurasidone)
  • Geodon (Ziprasidone)
  • Risperdal (Risperidone)
  • Invega (Paliperidone)
  • Zyprexa (Olanzapine)
  • Seroquel (Quetiapine)
  • Asendin (Amoxapine)
  • Clozaril (Clozapine)

5.3 Third Generation

  • Abilify (Aripiprazole)

6 Antipsychotic Drugs Market, By Geography

7 Key Player Activities

8 Leading Companies

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  • Pfizer, Inc.
  • Glaxo SmithKline, Plc
  • Eli Lilly & Co.
  • Allergan
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • AstraZeneca

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f2tjls/global


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire