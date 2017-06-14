Modular Data Center Market Growing at a CAGR of 28.90% During 2017 to 2022 - ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global modular data center market size is expected to grow from USD 13.07 billion in 2017 to USD 46.50 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.90%. There is an increasing need for reducing the CAPEX spent on commissioning mission-critical data center facilities. Modular data center solutions provide the required scalability and cost effectiveness for setting up new data centers as well as for upgrading the existing infrastructure. This acts as one of the major drivers of the modular data center market. However, vendor lock-ins may hold back end-users from adopting these solutions.

The individual functional module segment in the modular data center market is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Individual functional modules prove advantageous for those data center facilities that have standard capacities in their existing facility, as these facilities may only require to scale a specific resource. This added utility of the individual functional module is expected to drive its market share in the global modular data center market.

The key vendors profiled in the report are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.(China),International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (US), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Blade room (UK), Cannon Technologies Ltd. (UK), CommScopeHolding Company, Inc. (US), Dell Inc. (US), Flexenclosure AB (Sweden),Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Development LP (US), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Schneider Electric SE(France), VertivCo.(US), Baselayer Technology, LLC (US) .

The modular data center market services includes consulting, integration & deployment and infrastructure management, where in integration & deployment services are expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Integration and deployment services help small as well as large organizations in deployment of reliable data center solutions in a cost-effective manner. Integration and deployment services facilitate rapid assembling, integration, deployment and commissioning of the modular data center which is further driving the market.

North America is expected to capture the largest market share in 2017, and the trend is likely to continue in the near future. This region is growing owing to the presence of a large number of data centers, and it has witnessed rapid adoption due to the availability of comprehensive solutions. On the other hand, the APAC modular data center market is expected to witness exponential growth and is projected to be the fastest-growing regions in the global modular data center market. This is mainly due to the increasing volume of data center traffic in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Hong Kong.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people. The break-up of the profiles of the primary participants is given below: By Company Type: Tier 1:33%, Tier 2: 50%, and Tier 3:17%, By Designation: C-Level: 43%, Director Level:14%, and Others:43% and By Region: North America:67%, Europe:16%, APAC:17%.

