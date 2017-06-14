Global Voice Communication Market Insights: Novel Technologies and Investment Opportunities in Developing Regions to Propel Market Growth: Occams Business Research & Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

INDORE, India, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Surging global Internet user base and applications have led onto various mode of communication such as live messenger, voice calls, video calls and so on. Voice communication via Internet is amongst one of the leading applications. Voice communication equipment tends to offer cost effective, secure, and flexible user interface for communication. Global voice communication market is experiencing good growth (CAGR 17.5%) during the forecasted period 2016-2023. New technological innovations, government regulatory policies, and growing number of Internet subscribers are the key factors driving growth in the global voice communication market during the forecasted period. Some of the key applications of voice communication equipment include, Wi-Fi, VoIP, telecom operators, wireless outgrow wire lines, wireless technologies, hardware and telecommunication equipment.

VoIP technology fuelling growth in voice communication equipment market

Voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) technology enables people to have cheaper communication services. VoIP offers comparatively lower cost in terms of hardware cost, line cost, and so on. For example, multiple landline phones in office require something called private branch exchange, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars. VoIP eliminates the need for any such initial outlay and other maintenance cost thereby making the call cost cheaper. VoIP offers almost 50% lower line cost as compared to the traditional system. Through VoIP systems, voice signals are transformed into digital signals and carried via IP based network. Both large and small-scale business enterprises are benefiting by merging of voice and data functions. Especially to companies having their customer base abroad, VoIP provides a cost-effective approach to establish communication. Global VoIP industry is projected to grow at an average 9% per annum till 2021 on the back of growing innovations and number of subscribers. Asia-Pacific and Latin America are the fastest growing markets in VoIP with growth of over 49% and 45% per annum due to telecom infrastructure modernization and advent of 4G connections. Video streaming application of VoIP is expected to see the highest year-on-year growth of 57% from 2016-2017. The major driver for this growth is rising demand for video calling services. Thus, growth in VoIP market is expected to boost growth of global voice communication equipment market during the forecasted period.

Increasing Internet user base to propel global market growth

According to United Nations, the total number of Internet users across the globe in 2016 touched over 3.2 billion in 2016. The number of users is anticipated to reach over 4.1 billion by 2020. The majority of growth of the Internet users will come from low and middle income countries in Asia-Pacific as these countries are witnessing huge infrastructure development, wherein more than 700 million new users are anticipated to connect by 2022. The Internet user growth in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be driven by emerging economies such as India and China, together having more than a billion Internet users as of 2016. Other countries in Asia-Pacific with significant rise in number of Internet users are Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Singapore. Both Africa and Middle East are having the fastest growing Internet user population with an annual 11% new users being added every year. According to World Internet Users Statistics, by 2022, more than 200 million users are expected to get connected across Africa and Middle East. Similarly, Latin American countries specifically, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Caribbean Islands, are expected to have over 125 million new users connected to the Internet by 2020. CISCO VNI studies showed majority of the population in developed regions such as North America (89%) and Western Europe (81%) are connected to Internet in 2016. Between 2015 and 2020, over 25 million new Internet users are expected to be added to USA. Increasing number of users would positively impact the sales of smartphones, tablets and other communication devices. Suffice to say increasing number of Internet users would supplement global voice communication market during the forecasted period.

Regional Outlook: Europe sees mid-term growth and in long term APAC & Latin America to surge

Regionally, the global voice communication equipment market sales is dominated by North America. North America dominates voice communication equipment market in terms of revenue, technology innovation, and increasing adoption of VoIP users. Rising demand for tablets, smartphones, VoIP, demand for convergence services for voice mail and e-mail, instant messengers, large pool of Internet users, and regulatory policies are the factors driving North American voice communication equipment market during the forecasted period. Europe is an emerging investment destination for voice communication equipment with increasing number of VoIP subscriber base for the medium term. According to Pike & Fishcer's Broadband Advisory Service, VoIP is slated to become more popular in Europe. Approximately 40% of the households in Europe with Internet connection are using VoIP services. Since 2014, more than a quarter of household in Europe are giving up landline telephone subscription in favour of mobile phones and VoIP. Germany, Spain, UK, France, Switzerland, Poland, Austria, Sweden are amongst the lucrative investment destinations in Europe for voice communication equipment market, as these countries have witnessed significant growth in number of Internet users. EU has brought into series of amendments to the EU telecommunication regulatory framework towards its last 27 nation states since 2010. The amendment will have significant implications for VoIP and VoIP applications on smartphones. VoIP is anticipated to be regulated as a telephone. The new regulations are expected to ease number portability for VoIP. Moreover, EU largest telecom groups are launching 5G technology (average service speed of 10 gigabits per second). By 2020, at least one city in EU country will have new 5G technology, boosting markets for VoIP. Some of the leading investors are BT, Deutsche Telekom, Telecom Italia, and Vodafone.

In terms of revenue, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing voice communication market during the forecast period. Growth in Asia-Pacific is led by improving network infrastructure in emerging economies like India and China, followed by South Korea, Japan, and Australia. Increasing population and expanding communication sector, large base for Internet users, and investment friendly government policies are the factors driving Asia-Pacific voice communication equipment market. Other lucrative markets for voice communication equipment include UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Mexico, Brazil, Qatar, Bahrain, Israel, and Jordan.

