ZRG Partners, a fast growing global leader in Executive Search and Talent Management, has expanded the London office with the addition of two new Managing Directors, Tim Kemp and Christophe Mille.

Tim joins ZRG Partners with solid search experience from several global firms. He was previously with Korn Ferry, where he led the Professional Services search practice in the UK. Tim also led the HR search practice of CTPartners across Europe. In his 11 years in executive search he has continued to focus on the Professional Services market recruiting at partner and director levels for firms such as PwC, EY, KPMG, BCG and ATK. With ZRG Partners, he will focus on the Professional Services sector as well as the HR functional roles across all sectors.

Also joining ZRG is Christophe Mille. He will be a member of the firm's Industrial Practice, where he will partner with the natural resource and energy teams. Prior to his last role with a London boutique, Christophe spent several years with Korn Ferry, where he collaborated with many of the same colleagues that are with ZRG Partners today.

Steve Banks, Head of the UK Office stated, "We are pleased to add Tim and Christophe to our growing UK team. It is a great time to bring the ZRG Partner value proposition to UK clientele that are seeking more innovation and flexibility from their search partners. The collaboration with ZRG's global practice groups coupled with our local market knowledge and contacts provide the best of both worlds to our clients."

Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG states, "We are very excited to continue our team buildout in the UK. The timing for a mid-sized global firm to create a more meaningful footprint in this important marketplace could not be better. During times of change, leadership matters and ZRG's approach to fact-based hiring with data and analytics will resonate well with clients making important leadership decisions. We are looking forward to rounding out our team in the coming months as we add additional partners in our key industry verticals, continuing to support our seamless global solution offering."

About ZRG Partners

ZRG Partners is a progressive mid-sized global executive search firm that uses a proven, data-driven approach. For over 17 years, clients have trusted ZRG Partners to recruit top talent around the world. ZRG Partners has been recognized as one of the fastest growing executive search firms in the industry driven by the firm's client focused, results-driven approach grounded in integrity.

