NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Cosmetic dentistry treatments are a major focus of Dr. Marianna Farber's practice, Contemporary & Esthetic Dentistry, in Midtown Manhattan. She offers a wide range of solutions to help patients with varying needs and goals achieve the beautiful smile they desire. Just as every treatment plan will differ, Dr. Farber says so will the cost of the treatments being performed. Whether a patient is receiving porcelain veneers or beginning the Invisalign® process, Dr. Farber reveals certain factors will affect how much they can expect to pay for their dental treatment.

For those seeking cosmetic dentistry in the New York City area, Dr. Farber notes that costs may be higher than less populated cities. She explains this is due to the expenses of practicing in a more competitive area with higher overhead costs. With that said, Dr. Farber says larger cities can also attract more experienced and credentialed cosmetic dentists, because there is typically an increased demand for advanced solutions. In addition to the geographical location, Dr. Farber highlights five other factors that can influence the cost of cosmetic treatments.

Expertise of the Cosmetic Dentist: A dentist who has had extensive training and experience may have a higher fee, due to the enhanced level of care and results.

Extent of Treatment Needed: Complex cases typically require more treatment sessions, restorations, or other work that can increase the total cost.

Potential Preliminary Work: If treating a concern requires preparation for a restoration or correction of a functional issue, this can prolong the process and affect cost.

Type of Materials Used: Often a personal preference, the materials used for a restoration will vary in price, such as the cost of porcelain veneers versus composite.

Quality of the Laboratory: Highly reputable dental labs often have technicians with advanced skill who can craft the most natural-looking and well-fitting restorations.

With these factors in mind, Dr. Farber recommends individuals prioritize quality over discounted options. By doing so, she says patients can often receive safer cosmetic dental care with more natural-looking and longer-lasting results. In the end, the Manhattan dentist says cosmetic treatments are an investment in a patient's appearance, which can translate into a significant boost in their self-confidence.

About Marianna Farber, DDS

Marianna Farber, DDS is a cosmetic dentist in Manhattan who offers a comprehensive collection of cosmetic, restorative, and preventative treatment options. After earning her dental degree from the New York University College of Dentistry and completing a residency at St. Barnabas Hospital, Dr. Farber opened Contemporary & Esthetic Dentistry. She focuses her private practice on offering state-of-the-art solutions using the latest dental technology. To ensure patients receive the best possible restorations, Dr. Farber collaborates with the renowned Jason J. Kim Dental Aesthetics lab. In addition to helping patients, Dr. Farber is an active member of multiple dental organizations, including the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and the American Dental Association. She is available for interview upon request.

