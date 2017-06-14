Kyckr Limited: Global KYC Experts to Promote and Advise Kyckr

Global regulatory and compliance industry experts, Mr. Peter Oakes and Mr. Bruce Quick have been appointed as Advisors to Kyckr

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2017 / Kyckr Limited (ASX: KYK) (Kyckr or the Company), a regulatory technology company, is pleased to announce it has contracted globally recognised regulatory and compliance industry leaders, Mr. Peter Oakes and Mr. Bruce Quick as advisors to the Company.

Peter Oakes is a leading governance, regulatory and compliance expert who is actively involved in discussions on the regulatory and compliance landscape with global regulatory bodies, financial services, fintechs and regtechs.

The Advisors are financially incentivised to promote Kyckr and its offering, and leverage existing relationships to drive positive commercial outcomes for the Company.

Peter Oakes

Peter is an internationally recognised expert on fintech, central banking, regulatory supervision, enforcement, law and financial crime. A qualified lawyer, he has held numerous executive and non-executive directorships including currently at Susquehanna International Securities Limited and TransferMate Global Payments, and was previously an Executive Director and Chief Risk Officer at Bank of America Merchant Services Europe. Peter is a Risk Advisor to a number of UK FCA regulated firms.

Peter was appointed the first Director of Enforcement and Financial Crime at the Central Bank of Ireland (2010-2013). In this role, Peter was instrumental in establishing the Bank's enforcement and anti-money laundering strategies and played a key senior management role in reforming the Irish central banking and regulatory authority in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. While at the Central Bank, Peter delivered successful outcomes on over 30 complex enforcement cases including numerous high-profile cases relating to Ireland's financial crisis and successfully concluded Ireland's first regulatory enforcement cases for money laundering and terrorist financing failures.

An advisor on strategy and governance issues to international institutions, including previously the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency, Peter is an active participant in the global regulatory industry. He has presented on regtech and fintech at regulator forums and is in regular discussions with central banks and regulators around the world. An Australian currently based in Ireland, Peter is also the founder of FinTech Ireland, Fintech UK and Regtech UK.

Bruce Quick

Bruce has over 25 years of professional IT experience across Australia, Asia and Europe. An advisor on risk and compliance to the financial services sector, Bruce has strong experience in business development, risk management and finance and compliance.

Previous roles have included Director of Sales, APAC at Norkom Technologies, a leader in anti-financial crime solutions globally, which was acquired by LSE-listed BAE Systems plc and merged into the Detica business unit, of which Bruce later became GM and Sales Director. At Norkom, Bruce established Norkom's Australian market presence and built on the existing regional customer base in Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand. He successfully sold Norkom's anti-money laundering solutions into three of the 'Big Four' Australian banks and three smaller state-based banks, bringing in sales revenue of $7.2m in his first year, which he grew to $14.9m of annual sales in his third year. Bruce was also Managing Director, APAC for NASDAQ listed Pegasystems Inc., a leader in the provision of business process management systems, where he established Pegasystem's presence in Australia, winning blue-chip customers including NAB, GE Capital, CORVIS, Suncorp, HCF, AOL, Telstra, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and QBE.

Kyckr to leverage strong existing relationships

Kyckr will benefit from Peter and Bruce's broad and established relationships with global regulators, C-suite and board level executives and senior risk and compliance personnel across a range of local and international organisations. Tasked with establishing Kyckr's Advisory Committee, Peter and Bruce will actively leverage their existing relationships to engage with external parties to promote Kyckr's offering and objectives and leverage their knowledge and expertise to provide advice and assistance to the Company. Both advisors will be financially incentivised to generate positive commercial outcomes for Kyckr.

Peter Oakes, Advisor to Kyckr said: "I am excited by my appointment as an Advisor to Kyckr, a global leader in anti-financial crime technology solutions. I am impressed by the talent of the team, their achievements to date and Kyckr's unique regtech offering at a time when institutions face increased scrutiny from regulatory authorities. I am delighted to be participating in Kyckr's continuing success and I am looking forward to utilising my experience and relationships to help drive accelerated growth."

Bruce Quick, Advisor to Kyckr comments: "I have had the pleasure of being involved with some of the most successful global companies in the KYC domain. I believe Kyckr's capabilities help to address some of the biggest challenges facing companies with anti-money laundering obligations today. I am looking forward to playing a role in helping Kyckr engage with global prospects and partners."

David Cassidy, Kyckr's Managing Director stated: "With their global reputations preceding them, the experience, networks and influence that Peter and Bruce bring will be highly valuable to Kyckr. We are looking forward to their assistance in converting our global pipeline and with establishing new channels into the US market. Their support provides further validation with our customers, prospects and partners."

About Kyckr Limited

A global regulatory technology (RegTech) business, Kyckr provides technology solutions to help protect against money laundering, fraud and tax evasion. Kyckr's solutions are connected to over 186 regulated primary sources in 124 countries, providing real-time company registry information on over an estimated 80 million businesses globally. Kyckr provides an automated technology solution to maintain up to date critical company identity information, in place of the traditional error and fraud-prone manual people based processes. Globally, the legal requirement to meet compliance obligations continues to increase as does the need to validate against business registers. The annual spending by financial institutions on compliance is forecast to be $120 billion by 2020, thereby providing a very large opportunity for Kyckr.

To learn more about Kyckr, visit www.kyckr.com.

