Rockstone Research: Two of the Best Places to Find Cobalt

CSR samples high-grade cobalt in Ontario and awaits results from recycling cobalt and lithium from old batteries

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2017 / Initiating coverage on Castle Silver Resources Inc. (TSX.V: CSR; Frankfurt: 4T9B; OTC PINK: TAKRF) with the recent release of highly promising sampling results from its 100% owned Castle Mine Property near Gowganda in Ontario, Canada. The company announced that chip sampling from the back of a quartz-carbonate vein on the first level of the past producing Castle Mine confirmed the presence of high-grade cobalt and nickel.

Extremely high-grade mineralization was encountered in 3 of the 5 chip samples :

1.8% cobalt, 8.6% nickel and 25.2 g/t silver (CSR-17-S03)

1.6% cobalt, 7.6% nickel and 32 g/t silver (CSR-17-S04)

0.81% cobalt, 5.9% nickel and 4.1 g/t silver (CSR-17-S01)

The Castle Mine was in production sporadically between 1917 and 1989, during which time previous operators only mined and assayed for silver in their exclusive focus on exceptionally high-grade silver production (total of 9.5 million oz silver and 300,000 lbs cobalt).

A short distance inside the adit, chip sampling results show strong mineralization along a 4 m length of a vein as wide as 30 cm. The vein is observed to continue for some 90 m. The first 5 chip samples average 1.06% cobalt, 5.3% nickel and 17.5 g/t silver. In general, cobalt grades of 0.5% are considered high-grade. Although chip samples are selective samples and thus not representative of the mineralization hosted within the target area, the results show the great potential of an upcoming drill program to discover more representative mineralization. Underground sampling, covering multiple target areas, continues ahead of drilling.

CSR is currently also completing a series of bulk samples to be processed with the company's proprietary Re-2OX hydrometallurgical process to produce high purity cobalt powders for battery sector end buyer evaluation.

Meanwhile, CSR is also using its "highly adaptable" Re-2OX process for testing recovery of cobalt and lithium from used lithium-ion batteries as the company vigorously pursues exciting opportunities in recycling technology. Re-2OX strips battery casings to leach the cathodes in order to create a high-purity precipitate containing the metal. CSR expects to soon release first-stage results from SGS Lakefield.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English (PDF): http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/CSR1en.pdf

English (web version): http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/3136-Two-of-the-best-places-to-find-cobalt

German (PDF): http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/CSR1de.pdf

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as a PDF as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

