

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) announced that the Australian Patent Office has granted the company patent rights over the use of CRISPR in a genomic integration method for eukaryotic cells.



The patent covers chromosomal integration, or cutting of the chromosomal sequence of eukaryotic cells (such as mammalian and plant cells) and insertion of an external or donor DNA sequence into those cells using CRISPR.



The company noted that it has patent filings for its insertion CRISPR method in Brazil, Canada, China, Europe, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and the U.S. CRISPR genome-editing technology, which allows the precise modification of chromosomes in living cells, is advancing treatment options for some of the toughest medical conditions faced today.



