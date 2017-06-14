United States LED Lighting Market Outlook 2017-2021 - Lamps, Bulbs, Luminiaries, by Utility and by Distribution Channels - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "US LED Lighting Market Outlook to 2021- Demand for Energy Efficient Lighting and Government Initiatives to Lighten the Future" report to their offering.

The report focuses on various aspects such as market size of US LED lighting industry by revenue generated and production volume and market segmentation by lamps, bulbs, luminiaries, by utility and by distribution channels.

The report covers a detailed overview on trade scenario for Light emitting diodes of US with other countries. The report also describes about major trends and developments, issues and challenges and government role and initiatives that have influenced the market to a large extent.

This publication helps the readers to understand the cost analysis for LED Lighting in US as well as recent technologies related to US LED Lighting. Competition prevailing in the sector along with detailed company profiles has been thoroughly covered in the report. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendation highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

The LED lighting market of the US has witnessed a rapid growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the market have been the major reason responsible for growing product lines of LED lights in the country. The growing concern among the population about the amount of heat emitted by traditional fluorescent lights has made people shift to more energy saving resources.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Overview and Genesis For the US LED Lighting Market

4. Comparative Analysis for the US LED Lighting Market with Global Market

5. US LED Lighting Market Value Chain Analysis

6. US LED Lighting Market Size, 2011-2016

7. US LED Lighting Market Segmentation

8. Trade Scenario for the US LED Lighting Market

9. Cost Analysis for LED Lighting in the US Market

10. Decision Making Process Before Purchasing LED Lighting in the US Market

11. Trends and Developments in the US LED Lighting Market

12. Issues and Challenges in US LED Lighting Market

13. SWOT Analysis for the US LED Lighting Market

14. Recent Technologies in US LED Lighting Market

15. Manufacturing Clusters for LED and Component Manufacturers in the US

16. Government Initiatives and Regulations in the US LED Lighting Market

17. Competitive Scenario in US LED Lighting Market

18. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in US LED Lighting Market

19. US LED Lighting Market Future Outlook and Projections

20. Macroeconomic Indicators Affecting US LED Lighting Market

Companies Mentioned

Acuity Brands

Cree

GE

Lighting Science Group Corporation

Osram Sylvania

Philips

TCP International Holdings

