ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Web experience platform Solodev, announces today its achievement of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Education Competency status. This designation recognizes Solodev's technical proficiency and demonstrated success in building solutions that support mission-critical workloads of higher education, K-12 primary/secondary, research and publishing customers. AWS officially launched the Education Competency and announced Solodev as one of its competency program launch partners this week at the AWS Public Sector Summit in D.C.

Achieving the AWS Education Competency differentiates Solodev as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that delivers specialized solutions aligning with AWS architectural best practices to support the organizational goals of educational institutions. To receive the designation, Solodev was required to achieve Advanced Partner status, as well as possess deep expertise in the AWS platform and successfully complete assessments of the security, performance and reliability of the company's solutions.

"Solodev is proud to be one of the first APN partners to achieve AWS Education Competency status. We are passionate about creating superior web experiences for the organizations that educate and prepare the nation's leaders of tomorrow," said Shawn Moore, CTO at Solodev. "After achieving Advanced Partner status in the APN, Solodev was committed to achieving AWS Education Competency status in order to help our education customers achieve their goals by leveraging the agility of the AWS Cloud. We look forward to reaching the next competency to better serve our global customer base."

The AWS Cloud enables scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify APN Consulting and Technology Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Solodev deploys services that lower costs, scale applications, respond quickly in emergencies and meet the ever-changing needs of the modern student, teacher, parent, administrator and faculty member. The company's web experience platform allows users to build powerful websites and deliver personalized web experiences that connect brands with their audiences -- all while empowering the back-end user with total design freedom. Coinciding with the launch of the AWS Education Competency at the AWS Public Sector Summit, Solodev's AWS landing page, solution overviews, case studies and qualifications are featured on the AWS Education Solutions webpage.

The AWS Public Sector Summit brings together 6,500 government, education and nonprofit technology leaders from around the world to discuss new strategies and techniques to accomplish projects, maximize budgets, and achieve organizational missions via cloud computing.

For more information about Solodev, visit www.solodev.com.





