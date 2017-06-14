Turkey Electronic Security Market Outlook to 2021 - Rising Tourist Safety Concern from Looming Threat of Neighboring Countries Will Drive Market Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Turkey Electronic Security Market Outlook to 2021 - Rising Tourist Safety Concern from Looming Threat of Neighboring Countries Will Drive Market Growth" report to their offering.

The report focuses on overall market size for sale of electronic security equipments in Turkey and Middle East region, electronics security market segmentation on the basis of type of product (CCTV, intrusion alarm, access control, fire alarm and others), sub-segmentation on the basis of technology and by sector of application.

The report also covers role of consultants and system integrators, decision making matrix, trends and developments. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendation highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Government increased investments in increasing surveillance expenditure on electronic security. Fire warning systems and intercom systems were Growth was mainly driven by IP-based video surveillance systems. Several large distributors began to dominate the local market. As opposed to the earlier distributors who use European manufacturers, these companies imported and distributed products mainly from Asian manufacturers making it more accessible and affordable to Turkish people.

Government bodies and public sector units were the major consumer of CCTV electronic surveillance. Majority of the modern installation opting for all new electronic security choose IP based CCTV cameras. Fire alarm system was the second largest segment. Bosch Security Systems, Optex, Castlebank Security Solutions were some global intrusion alarm manufacturers selling their product in Turkey market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Middle East Electronic Security Market, 2011-2016



4. Value Chain Analysis in Turkey Electronic Security Market



5. Role of Consultants and System Integrators in Turkey Electronic Security Market



6. Decision Making Matrix in Turkey Electronic Security Market



7. Pricing Analysis Case Study for a Commercial Complex



8. Turkey Electronic Security Market Size by Revenue, 2011-2016



9. Turkey Electronic Security Market Segmentation



10. Trends and Developments in Turkey Electronic Security Market



11. Rules and Regulations in Turkey Electronics Security Market



12. Turkey Electronic Security Market Future Outlook by Revenue, 2017-2021



13. Middle East Electronic Security Market Future Outlook, 2017-2021



14. Analyst Recommendation



Companies Mentioned



Axis Communications

Bosch

Hikvision

Honeywell

Pelco

Siemens

Tyco

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n4zl3r/turkey_electronic





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716