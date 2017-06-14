sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Turkey Electronic Security Market Outlook to 2021 - Rising Tourist Safety Concern from Looming Threat of Neighboring Countries Will Drive Market Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Turkey Electronic Security Market Outlook to 2021 - Rising Tourist Safety Concern from Looming Threat of Neighboring Countries Will Drive Market Growth" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report focuses on overall market size for sale of electronic security equipments in Turkey and Middle East region, electronics security market segmentation on the basis of type of product (CCTV, intrusion alarm, access control, fire alarm and others), sub-segmentation on the basis of technology and by sector of application.

The report also covers role of consultants and system integrators, decision making matrix, trends and developments. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendation highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Government increased investments in increasing surveillance expenditure on electronic security. Fire warning systems and intercom systems were Growth was mainly driven by IP-based video surveillance systems. Several large distributors began to dominate the local market. As opposed to the earlier distributors who use European manufacturers, these companies imported and distributed products mainly from Asian manufacturers making it more accessible and affordable to Turkish people.

Government bodies and public sector units were the major consumer of CCTV electronic surveillance. Majority of the modern installation opting for all new electronic security choose IP based CCTV cameras. Fire alarm system was the second largest segment. Bosch Security Systems, Optex, Castlebank Security Solutions were some global intrusion alarm manufacturers selling their product in Turkey market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Middle East Electronic Security Market, 2011-2016

4. Value Chain Analysis in Turkey Electronic Security Market

5. Role of Consultants and System Integrators in Turkey Electronic Security Market

6. Decision Making Matrix in Turkey Electronic Security Market

7. Pricing Analysis Case Study for a Commercial Complex

8. Turkey Electronic Security Market Size by Revenue, 2011-2016

9. Turkey Electronic Security Market Segmentation

10. Trends and Developments in Turkey Electronic Security Market

11. Rules and Regulations in Turkey Electronics Security Market

12. Turkey Electronic Security Market Future Outlook by Revenue, 2017-2021

13. Middle East Electronic Security Market Future Outlook, 2017-2021

14. Analyst Recommendation

Companies Mentioned

  • Axis Communications
  • Bosch
  • Hikvision
  • Honeywell
  • Pelco
  • Siemens
  • Tyco

