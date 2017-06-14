Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Modern Philanthropy: New Ways for Organizations to Target Hnwis" report to their offering.

The report Modern Philanthropy: New Ways for Organizations to Target HNWIs examines specific trends in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. For each region, the motives of HNWI philanthropists are analyzed by age, gender and their wealth band.

With the volume of HNWIs rising across the world, the global philanthropic sector is poised for long-term growth. In 2015, the total global HNWI population was estimated at 17.7 Million individuals with an average wealth of US$3.83 Million per individual. The number of HNWIs is projected to grow at a forecast-period compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.03%, to reach over 20 Million individuals in 2020. The Americas region currently has the largest HNWI population with 6.3 Million, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is forecast to overtake Europe by 2020 to reach 6.2 Million HNWIs. The Middle East and Africa had the lowest HNWI population in 2015 with 609,159 individuals.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Understanding HNWI Giving Attitudes

3 Current Giving Patterns

4 New Trends in Philanthropic Giving

5 New Ways to Target HNW Philanthropists

6 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Acumen Partners

Azim Premji Foundation

Barclays

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

BNP Paribas

Capricorn Investment Group

Citi Group

Digital Green

Embrace

Family Bhive

Foundation Source

Goldman Sachs

International Development and Commonwealth Developments Corporation

JP Morgan Chase

Khosla Impact Fund

Liter of Light

Neo Philanthropy

RBC

St James's Place Wealth Management

The Charities Aids Foundation

the Ford Foundation

the Rockefeller Philanthropy advisors

US National Advisory Board

US Trust

Water Street Family Offices

Yes Bank

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kvwz5d/modern

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005738/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Wealth Management