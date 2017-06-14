

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US senators have criticized the Trump administration over the lack of a military policy for Afghanistan even after six months in power, while the Defense Secretary admitted that the US Government is not winning the war against terrorism in the south-west Asian country.



Defense Secretary James Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Joseph Dunford Tuesday testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee on the Defense Department's fiscal year 2018 budget request.



John McCain, the Chairman of the Senate Committee said in Afghanistan, after 15 years of war, the US face a stalemate and urgently need a change in strategy and an increase in resources to turn the situation around.



While noting that the spending caps has put the lives of the country's men and women in uniform at greater risk, McCain pointed out that the Trump administration's fiscal year 2018 budget request falls short of the President's commitment to rebuild US military.



The proposed defense budget of $603 billion is both arbitrary and inadequate, according to the veteran Senator.



He called for revision or repeal of the Budget Control Act, which makes defense budget request and the additional funding that the US military needs illegal.



Mattis assured McCain that there are actions being taken not to pay a price for the delay, and that the Government will brief him about the policy on Afghanistan by mid-July.



'We're not winning in Afghanistan right now and we will correct this as soon as possible,' the four-star General told the senators.



The U.S. military's qualitative and quantitative competitive advantage over its foes is in jeopardy if Congress does not provide stable and predictable funding, Gen. Dunford told the Committee.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX