sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.06.2017 | 16:46
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UAE Electronic Security Market Outlook to 2021 - Creating Smart Surveillance, Safety and Security System to Drive Market Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "UAE Electronic Security Market Outlook to 2021 - Creating Smart Surveillance, Safety and Security System to Drive Market Growth" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report focuses on overall market size for sale of electronic security equipments in UAE, segmentation on the basis of type of product (CCTV, intrusion alarm, access control, fire alarm and others), sub-segmentation on the basis of technology and by sector of application.

The report also covers major players, role of consultants and system integrators, decision making matrix, trends and developments. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendation highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Companies Mentioned

  • Axis Communications
  • Bosch
  • Hikvision
  • Honeywell
  • Pelco
  • Siemens
  • Tyco

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qqgbvg/uae_electronic


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire