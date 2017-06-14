RedCloud Technologies is proud to announce that it is now ISO 27001:2017 Information Security certified.

To become ISO certified, RedCloud underwent an evaluation process covering all aspects of its business, including: information security incident management; operations, communications, access control and cryptography security; software development, acquisitions and maintenance; business continuity management; monitoring and measurement; physical and environmental security; supplier management; human resources security; asset and risk management processes; documentation system; training; leadership and commitment.

This achievement demonstrates RedCloud's commitment to provide the highest level of security and to guarantee quality products and services to our customers. The certification is also a significant milestone in RedCloud's continual efforts to improve and reflect the company's ongoing investment in security, technology and development. Being ISO certified means RedCloud customers can have confidence that RedCloud is committed to security, quality and outstanding customer service.

"I am very proud of our team at RedCloud and their effort to attain the ISO 27001: 2017 certification" says Justin Floyd, CEO of RedCloud. "It means that information security is at the heart of every aspect of our business. Our policies and procedures document that, but our people show it in how they work and particularly in how they engage with our customers. The ISO 27001:2017 certification reflects our commitment to quality and to our customers."

A leader in mobile banking technology, RedCloud provides a platform that enables banks to move financial transactions in cash driven economies, faster, cost effectively and securely. With our goals focused on quality assurance and innovative production, RedCloud will always strive to exceed customers' high expectations.

