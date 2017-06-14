NEEDHAM, MA--(Marketwired - June 14, 2017) - Insight Pharma Reports, a division of Healthtech Publishing, announces a series of leading market research reports focusing on cancer and cancer research through our Affiliated Reports Collection.

Titles now available through our network of publishers include:

Cancer Immunotherapy: Building on Initial Successes to Improve Clinical Outcomes

Global Liquid Biopsy Market 2017-2021

Liquid Biopsy Market: Cancer Type (Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, Liver)

US Cancer Vaccine Market Outlook 2020

Global Lymphoma Partnering 2010-2017

Solid Tumor Testing Market in the US 2016-2020

Medical Science Liaisons in Oncology (2016)

Global Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2016-2020

Global Cancer Immunotherapies Market 2016-2020

Global Cancer Diagnostic Devices Market 2016-2020

Immuno-Oncology Strategic Insight - Multi-Indication and Market Size Analysis

Global Cancer Cognitive Computing Market Outlook 2022

The Oncolytic Virus Landscape 2017

Personalized Medicine's Effect on Oncologists' Treatment Regimens

CNS Lymphoma Market: By Prognosis Type

T-Cell Lymphomas-Pipeline Insights

Global Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook to 2020

Bone Metastasis-Pipeline Insights

Bone Cancer-Pipeline Insights

Bone Metastasis-API Insights

Bone Sarcoma-API Insights

Head and Neck Cancer-API Insights

Recurrent Head And Neck Cancer Squamous Cell Carcinoma - Pipeline Review

Global Personalized Medicine in Oncology

Global Hematology Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2016

Immunotherapy Drugs Market by Type of Drug

Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering 2010-2017: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts

Global Oncology Partnering 2010-2017: Deal trends, players and financials

Global Cancer Vaccine Partnering 2010-2017: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts

Cervical Cancer - Pipeline Review

Cancer Pain - Pipeline Review

Lung Adenocarcinoma - Pipeline Review

PharmaPoint: Melanoma - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2023

Metastatic Liver Cancer - Pipeline Review

Oncology Information System Market by Software, Application, End User - Global Forecasts to 2019

Liquid Biopsy: An Emerging Market for Radically Improved Cancer Management



Human papillomavirus (HPV) Associated Cancer - Pipeline Review

For more information on these reports visit: www.insightpharmareports.com

About Insight Pharma Reports (www.insightpharmareports.com)

Insight Pharma Reports, a division of Healthtech Publishing, is the premier life sciences information provider offering unparalleled coverage of key issues in drug discovery and development. The reports are used by leading pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostic, and other life science companies to keep abreast of the latest developments in pharmaceutical R&D and their potential applications and business impacts. The reports are written by experts in consulting and industry, and are supported by hundreds of hours of primary and secondary research. Insight Pharma Reports provide comprehensive coverage of salient issues in a concise, well-organized format.

About Healthtech Publishing (www.healthtechpublishing.com)

Healthtech Publishing, a division of Cambridge Healthtech Institute, provides the life science communities with business-critical intelligence through research reports and digital news, helping decision makers to gain competitive advantage and make strategic decisions. Our portfolio consists of Insight Pharma Reports' vast research reports collection and three niche digital subscription products: Bio-IT World, Clinical Informatics News and Diagnostics World.

For more information:

Daniel Miller

Insight Pharma Reports

dmiller@insightpharmareports.com