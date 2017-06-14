Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education 2017-2021 - Emergence of Freely Available Open Source ATS Online Presents Market Challenges - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The analysts forecast the global applicant tracking system in higher education to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global applicant tracking system in higher education for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is ATS and background-checking software integration. ATS and background check integrations solve many challenges associated with the screening of global talent. There is an increased need for background checking software, as candidates applying for the role of the staff and the students looking forward to enroll into higher education institutions have complex backgrounds.
According to the report, one driver in the market is efficient hiring process. The traditional method of hiring and enrolling processes has resulted in many difficulties among colleges and universities. The manual process of hiring takes extended time to fill positions, which is expensive in terms of revenue generation, and there is a large possibility of omitting best candidates and students. These processes are time-consuming and exhibit an inability to measure productivity in terms of profitability and efficient onboarding.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is emergence of open source ATS. Open source ATS software are available on the internet for free. They are the biggest challenges to vendors that provide ATS services. This enable institutions to work efficiently without any vendor lock-ins and at a minimum hardware and software costs. Open source software enables colleges and universities to integrate ATS solution with other software such as onboarding, resume parsing, and a background checks software.
Key vendors
- Hirezon
- PeopleAdmin
- Greenhouse
- ApplicantStack
- Automatic Payroll Systems
Other prominent vendors
- Asure Software
- Bullhorn
- ClearCompany
- CloudERP4
- Kronos
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market overview
Part 07: Market segmentation by deployment
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Decision framework
Part 10: Drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
Part 14: Other prominent Vendors
Part 15: Appendix
