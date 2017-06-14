Technavio's latest market research report on the global bus air suspension system marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005748/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global bus air suspension system market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the global bus air suspension system market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Aftermarket component inclusions within OEM-fitted air suspension systems

Growing penetration of ECASS

Use of air suspension systems in off-road vehicles in Europe

Aftermarket component inclusions within OEM-fitted air suspension systems

Fleet operators of commercial vehicles are upgrading pure airbags of air suspension systems to airbags with coil springs fitted inside them. This usually comes as an aftermarket upgrade from the factory built pure airbag air suspension system, which is prone to rupturing issues.

Manufacturers of custom-made airbag units for air suspension systems have also been offering variants for leaf springs and torsion bar suspensions. The need to reduce service and maintenance costs on air suspension systems is the primary factor driving the demand for these developments in the aftermarket. These new combo-systems, on the other hand, fit in well with the existing suspension systems, improving the work life of air suspension systems.

Growing penetration of ECASS

In most of the suspensions in low-floor buses, the height of the bus is controlled with the help of mechanical switches of manually controlled air suspension system (MCASS), by adjusting the air pressure in the airbags so that it can take the load comfortably and maintain the chassis level of the bus for boarding and deboarding of passengers.

In electronically controlled air suspension system (ECASS), the suspension is done electronically by sensing the load of the payload through sensors, solenoid valves, and O-rings that are located at multiple locations, while making reaction times quicker. In these systems, the height is independent of the payload. The system can also raise the body of the bus in off-road conditions as well as lower the chassis body during high-speed driving. It fully adapts to the varying road and speed conditions with no or minimal supervision from the driver.

"The main benefit of ECASS for buses is that it helps to reduce fuel costs, enhance engine efficiency, and makes the vehicles more environment-friendly. Some of the key features of ECASS include automatic adjustment of preset levels, lowering and short lifting of vehicles due to increased width of valves, constant chassis leveling for any load application, and actuation by remote control for essential functions comprising traction assist, driving levels, and stand-by operation," says Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive componentsresearch.

Use of air suspension systems in off-road vehicles in Europe

There has been a rise in the adoption of air suspension features in European off-road vehicles, particularly by medium and heavy commercial vehicles of OEMs such as Paccar, Scania, MAN, Mercedes-Benz, and Renault. In Paccar's heavy-duty trucks, air suspension is used in models such as DAF XF, DAF XF105, DAF CF, and DAF LF (has optional air suspension). Scania uses air suspension in models such as the P-series and G-series trucks, which come equipped with front suspension with parabolic front springs. MAN offers ECASS in its off-road vehicles. Renault provides air suspension in its off-road truck models such as D-trucks and T-range trucks.

"The inclusion of air suspension systems helps to improve the comfort and safety of buses as well as downsize the suspension weight as most hydraulic-mechanical components are eliminated. Countries like India and China are mandating the installation of air suspension systems in commercial vehicles, especially in heavy-duty buses to increase the safety of inter-city and intra-city transportation," says Siddharth.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Motorcycle Shift Rearset Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Snow Chain Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Glove Box Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like powertrainwheels and tires, and automotive electronics. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005748/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com