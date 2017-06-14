ATOS: Atos Celebrates 25 Years of Delivering Football Fixtures Lists for the Premier League

Paris, London, 14th June 2017 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, is celebrating 25 years at the heart of top flight English football, collating and delivering football fixture schedules for the Premier League since its inaugural season.

Atos has taken great pride in working with the Premier League to arrange who will play who in the competition for every season in the last 25 years. As the League has grown to become the most watched football league in the world, this has meant millions of fans globally now eagerly anticipate the release of the coming season's fixtures.

Glenn Thompson, Technical Architect at Atos is the man in charge of scheduling the games and responsible for building footy fans' excitement across the world every June.

Commenting on the company's role on the day next season's fixtures are announced, Adrian Gregory, CEO, Atos UK&I says: "We know the release of these fixtures is a highly anticipated event for football fans everywhere. We at Atos appreciate the privilege and acknowledge the responsibility of working with the Premier League to help generate their fixture list.

"With so many fans eagerly awaiting news of when they will face their biggest rivals or when their favourite away game is to be played, the sense of excitement grows as this date nears. I've even heard of some plan their weddings so as not to clash with their favourite team's fixtures!" adds Adrian.

When compiling the schedule certain rules need to be considered. For example, in any five matches a club needs to always have two fixtures at home and three away, or vice versa; and no club should have more than two consecutive fixtures home or away. Atos' data guru Glenn Thompson also needs to take into account the football authorities', and clubs' specific demands and requirements as well as policing concerns and travel implications in order to create the schedule and avoid fixture clashes.

The 2017-18 Premier League will be the 26th season of the Premier League (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Premier_League). The season is scheduled to start on 12th August 2017 and finish on 13th May 2018. The fixtures list announced today can be found at www.premierleague.com.

###

Notes to editors

· Atos is also responsible for generating the English Football (EFL) fixture list. The company uses an advanced programming technology combined with human expertise to ensure that a date is set for each of the upcoming 2,036 Premier League and EFL football matches over the 10 months of the season.



· Glenn has collated almost 60,000 matches since first taking on the role in 1992 and was named in the top 50 most powerful people in football by the Daily Telegraph (http://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2016/10/05/how-we-compiled-the-telegraphs-50-most-powerful-people-in-footba/). Earlier this year, Glenn was recognised by respected UK football magazine 'Four Four Two' as one of the top 100 most influential people in world football.



· To express interest in organising an interview with Glenn please contact laura.fau@atos.net (mailto:laura.fau@atos.net).

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. The European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, The Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

Press contact:

Laura Fau - laura.fau@atos.net (mailto:laura.fau@atos.net) - +33 6 73 64 04 18 @laurajanefau (https://twitter.com/Sylvie_Raybaud)





Click here for the pdf (http://hugin.info/143359/R/2113299/803904.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ATOS via Globenewswire

