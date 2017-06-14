Velocity Trade Appoints European Institutional Equity Head Brent Smith

TORONTO, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Velocity Trade ("Velocity Trade" or "the firm") announces that it has appointed Mr. Brent Smith as Head of Institutional Equity Trading in London. "Brent brings a wealth of institutional experience and will further enhance the firm's global product offering. Having worked with Brent in the capital markets in both London and Johannesburg for over 25 years, I am confident he will be a great addition to our international equity team" said Simon Grayson, Velocity Trade Group CEO. "Having followed Velocity's innovative growth path over the past decade, I am looking forward to further developing the firm's dynamic platform' stated Mr. Smith.

About Velocity Trade

Established in 2007, Velocity Trade is a global equity, foreign exchange and precious metals broker dealer, and serves as a trusted trading partner to corporations and institutions around the globe. Velocity Trade has offices in Toronto, Montreal, London, Sydney, Auckland and Cape Town. The firm and its subsidiaries are regulated internationally, namely, by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC); Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), and South Africa's Financial Services Board (FSB), among others. Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. and Velocity Trade Limited are participating members of the TMX and ASX respectively.

mediacontactSimon Grayson, Chief Executive Officer, Velocity Trade, T +1-416-855-2800, Einfo@velocitytrade.com; Brent Smith, Head of European Equities, Velocity Trade Capital, T +44-203-355-6335, Ebrent.smith@velocitytrade.com