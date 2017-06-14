sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,581 Euro		+0,004
+0,25 %
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,607
1,646
18:22
1,608
1,647
18:22
14.06.2017 | 17:08
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, June 14

FirstGroup plc

14 June 2017

Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustees of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. Partnership Shares were purchased on 13 June 2017 at a price of £1.404 per share on behalf of the Company's Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") listed below. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, Matching Shares were also awarded to the PDMRs, as outlined below:

Partnership SharesMatching Shares
Giles Fearnley8914
Michael Hampson10714
Stephen Montgomery9914

These transactions took place in London (XLON) and the Company was notified on 14 June 2017.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:
Sarah Steadman0207 7725 2731

Share Schemes and Company Secretarial Assistant

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Giles Fearnley
Michael Hampson
Stephen Montgomery
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR)
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares under the FirstGroup plc Share Incentive Plan (known as BAYE)
Award of Matching shares under the Share Incentive Plan (BAYE)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.404



£0.000		89 - Giles Fearnley
107 - Michael Hampson
99 - Stephen Montgomery

14 - Giles Fearnley
14 - Michael Hampson
14 - Stephen Montgomery
d)Aggregated information

Partnership Shares

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Matching shares

- Aggregated volume

- Price		Giles Fearnley



89

£124.95



14

£0.00
Aggregated information

Partnership Shares

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Matching shares

- Aggregated volume

- Price		Michael Hampson



107

£1,502.22



14

£0.00
Aggregated information

Partnership Shares

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Matching shares

- Aggregated volume

- Price		Stephen Montgomery



99

£138.99



14

£0.00
e)Date of the transaction13/06/2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

© 2017 PR Newswire