CFG SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 26, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Citizens Financial Group, Inc. ("Citizens Financial Group") (NYSE: CFG) securities between March 18, 2016 and March 29, 2017 .

There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Company employees were falsifying information related to the Citizens Checkup program; (2) that, as a result, the Company's reported Citizens Checkup figures were inflated; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Citizens' business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 29, 2017, the Wall Street Journal ("WSJ") reported that certain Citizens employees admitted that employees faked "financial checkup" meetings with customers. According to the WSJ, former employees said they falsified information because of pressure to meet expectations related to the program.

If you suffered a loss in Citizens Financial Group, you have until June 26, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

