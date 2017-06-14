

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Food and Drug Administration took a liberal stand and now food manufacturers can take time to comply with the new nutrition and supplement facts label deadline. Food manufacturers have been lobbying for a delay in new labeling.



As a result of a campaign spearheaded by former first lady Michelle Obama, the food manufacturers were directed to display nutrition facts, serving size and calories per serving in larger type. This was intended to checking calorie intake. The law has asked to include details of added sugars and actual amounts of nutrients and also footnote.



The original compliance date is July 26, 2018. Those who are with less than $10 million annual sales could take one more year to comply. A few of the manufacturers have already changed the labels. This could lead to having two types of labeling in the market, confusing the consumers.



Earlier on April 27, the FDA had delayed insistence of rules to mention calorie values on food supplied in restaurants.



FDA in its latest guidance to industry said additional time would provide manufacturers covered by the rule with necessary guidance from FDA, and would help them complete and print updated nutrition facts panels.



