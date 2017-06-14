The global cleanroom cable marketis projected to grow to USD 487.72 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global cleanroom cable market for 2017-2021. Based on the end-users, the market is divided into medical and semiconductor industry segments.

Cleanroom cables used in cleanrooms adhere to the cleanroom standards. These cables emit minimum dust particulates as they carry data and conduct electricity. The growing demand for these cleanroom chemicals from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is a key driver impacting the market growth.

Technavio's research study segments the global cleanroom cable market into the following regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Cleanroom cable market in APAC

"APAC is the largest and fastest-growing sector of the cleanroom cable market, due to the prominence of the electronics and semiconductor industries and the rise in investments in the pharmaceutical industry in the regionsays Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for power research.

The presence of many flat-panel display manufacturers in the region also creates an excellent opportunity for cleanroom cable vendors. China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and India are the leading countries in the regional cleanroom cable market. Further, the increase in fab equipment spending will drive the market for cleanroom cables in the region.

Cleanroom cable market in the Americas

The cleanroom cable market in the Americas is expected to amount to USD 96.02 million by 2017 and continue to display a moderate growth over the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for cleanroom cables in the Americas, due to the thriving biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical research industry in the region. The attractive government policies and for ease of transportation to other potential markets also adds a significant boost to the market growth.

Cleanroom cable market in EMEA

"EMEA is characterized by the presence of a sizeable pharmaceuticals industry that generates a significant portion of the revenue for the cleanroom cables market in the region. European countries lead the revenue generation for the market in the regionsays Neelesh.

The pharmaceutical industry plays a vital role in the European trade balance in the research, high-technology, and development-oriented sectors as its largest contributor. However, the shift of manufacturing and research centers to developing countries such as India and China is expected to slow down the growth of the market in the region.

The top vendors in the global cleanroom cable market highlighted in the report are:

Alpha Wire

igus

LEONI

SAB Bröckskes

