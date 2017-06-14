

Foresight 3 VCT plc ('Company')



GM Results



14 June 2017



The board of Foresight 3 VCT plc ('the Company') is pleased to announce the results of the general meeting of the Company held today in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Foresight 4 VCT plc ('F4').



The merger is proposed to be completed by way of a scheme of reconstruction of the Company pursuant to section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 whereby the Company will be placed in members' voluntary liquidation and all of its assets and liabilities transferred by the appointed liquidators to F4 in consideration for new shares being issued by F4 ('Scheme'), details of which were contained in the Company's circular to shareholders ('Circular') dated 19 May 2017.



At the general meeting of the Company, the resolution proposed to approve the Scheme and authorise its implementation by the liquidators in connection with the proposed merger, as set out in the Circular, was duly passed on a show of hands.



The number of proxy votes received in relation to the resolution were as follows:



+---------------------------+--------------------+ | | Resolution | | Votes | | +---------------------------+--------------------+ | For | 9,189,250 (93.35%) | +---------------------------+--------------------+ | Against | 96,536 (0.98%) | +---------------------------+--------------------+ | Discretion of chairman | 537,833 (5.46%) | +---------------------------+--------------------+ | Discretion of third party | 20,740 (0.21%) | +---------------------------+--------------------+ | Withheld | 34,929 | +---------------------------+--------------------+



A copy of the resolution passed at the above meeting will shortly be available for inspection on both the Company's website (www.foresightgroup.eu) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism (www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM).



For further enquiries please contact:



Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8100



