Global Hypercar Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - High Cost of Development & Ownership Remains a Key Challenge - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Hypercar Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global hypercar market to grow at a CAGR of 37.02% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Hypercar Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of Project ONE by performance division of Mercedes-Benz. The global hypercar market is seeing extensive R&D investments. The growing popularity of such extreme performance cars in the global automotive market has gained the interest of global automakers.

According to the report, one driver in the market is integration of performance boosting technologies. Engine performance enhancing systems find wide application in the motorsports industry as these systems differentiate one car from another. In the racing and motorsports industry, where even a fraction of a second matters, performance boosting technologies such as automotive launch control systems play a crucial role in deciding the outcome of the race as they give the user an added advantage over the other competitors.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of development and ownership. For most supercar manufacturers and automotive design firms, the making of a hypercar is an art form as well as a scientific challenge. Design is one of the most important aspects of a hypercar, which makes it stand out, differentiated from the other brands in the market. The powertrain is also an equally important aspect.

Key vendors



Automobili Lamborghini

Ferrari

Koenigsegg

Pagani Automobili

Porsche



Other prominent vendors



Bugatti

Daimler Group

Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE)

McLaren

ZENVO AUTOMOTIVE



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by powertrain



Part 07: Decision framework



Part 08: Drivers and challenges



Part 09: Market trends



Part 10: Vendor landscape



Part 11: Key vendor analysis

