The results of Government Accounts for 2016 have now been published and the accounts forwarded to the Althingi. The principal outcome of the 2016 Government Accounts is a revenue surplus of ISK 294.6 billion, compared to a surplus of ISK 20.0 billion for 2015.



See attached press release and Government Accounts for 2016



