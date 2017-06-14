EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Securities Action on Behalf of Shareholders of Avinger, Inc. - AVGR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Avinger, Inc. ("Avinger") (NASDAQ: AVGR) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Stock Offering on or about January 30, 2015 . To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra/avinger-inc, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement and Prospectus filed for the Company's Initial Public Offering contained materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Avinger did not have adequate sales and marketing personnel to increase sales of its lumivascular platform products and to commercialize Pantheris; (2) the Company already experienced problems with the robustness of its lumivascular platform devices, including Pantheris; (3) physicians and hospitals were requiring more extensive and comprehensive training and education on the benefits of Avinger's products to convince them to adopt and implement its lumivascular platform products compared to competing products and procedures available in the market; (4) Avinger would not be able to achieve a rapid ramp rate for increased sales of its lumivascular platform; and (5) as a result, the Company was experiencing lower sales and revenues.

Avinger priced its IPO at $13 per share. Since the IPO, however, Avinger stock has fallen to a recent close of $0.36 per share on May 23, 2017.

If you suffered a loss in Avinger, and would like to obtain additional information, contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972, or visit http://www.zlk.com/pslra/avinger-inc.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation involving financial fraud, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders.

