IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE) and IEEE Computer Society (IEEE CS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the Global Partner Program (GPP) that allows the two organizations to jointly provide additional educational benefits and learning options in key technology areas to DCE's existing students and to IEEE members worldwide. Both organizations will leverage existing content and utilize shared expertise to define future educational needs and create related material for their shared membership and students.

"The partnership between DCE and IEEE CS will leverage the strengths of an academic resource and an esteemed industry organization to provide a wide variety of additional options to professionals seeking continuing education," said Dave Dimas, Ph.D., director of engineering, sciences and information technology programs at DCE. "Our students along with the membership of IEEE CS will benefit from DCE's university-level learning solutions and IEEE CS's information, networking and career-development resources."

DCE offers more than 15 information technologies certificate programs designed for professionals who wish to expand their knowledge in their field of interest. Each program offers courses and curriculum to help professionals develop the skills needed to succeed in this rapidly expanding field. From on campus to online offerings, DCE programs provide the flexibility and most up-to-date knowledge required for participants to advance their career development.

"DCE is well known in the Orange County community for its dedication to the highest quality instruction on campus and online designed for the working professional who seeks career advancement and personal enrichment," noted Andy Chen, IEEE CS Vice President. "The IEEE CS education modules offer both fundamental and top-trend courses, including professional certification. The fundamental courses based on the Software Engineering Body of Knowledge (SWEBOK) focus on the career oriented skills such as software development, testing, maintenance and management; the top-trend courses address such competitiveness driven training topics, for example, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, and Internet of Things. The mutual cooperation between the two organizations will help enhance our products and expand our client base."

"This is a unique opportunity to combine the expertise and resources that the University of California, Irvine offers with IEEE Computer Society's global reach and worldwide influence," said Professor Jean-Luc Gaudiot, IEEE CS President. "It will synergize our respective goals and enhance the reach of this major institution of higher learning at the same time as reinforce the quality and timeliness of the professional education offered to the members of this international professional society, be they researchers or practitioners."

To learn more about UCI DCE's Information Technologies programs, visit here or call (949) 824-5414.

About UCI Division of Continuing Education: The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE) provides lifelong learning opportunities to thousands of students worldwide each year -- fulfilling the school's 60-year curriculum platform to connect degree programs to the world of work and achievement after graduation. The Division offers a broad range of certificate programs, specialized studies, and sequential courses to local, regional and global markets through online, on-campus and on-site delivery. A leader in the open education movement, the Division offers free Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCs) and content through the UCI Open initiative. For more information about UCI Division of Continuing Education, visit here.

About the University of California, Irvine: Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 28,000 students and offers 192 degree programs. Located in one of the world's safest and most economically vibrant communities, it's Orange County's second-largest employer, contributing $4.8 billion annually to the local economy.

About IEEE Computer Society: IEEE Computer Society, the computing industry's unmatched source for technology information and career development, offers a comprehensive array of industry-recognized products, services and professional opportunities. Known as the community for technology leaders, IEEE Computer Society's vast resources include membership, publications, a renowned digital library, training programs, conferences, and top-trending technology events. Visit www.computer.org for more information on all products and services.

CONTACT:

Vivian Slater

714-573-0899 x235

Email Contact



