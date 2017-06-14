Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) (Euronext: MKEA, OTCQX: MKEAY) inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary confocal laser endomicroscopy (CLE) platform, today announced that Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the JMP Securities 2017 Life Sciences Conference in New York. Dr. Loiseau will provide a Company overview and update during the presentation, see details below:

Event: JMP Securities 2017 Life Sciences Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Time: 1:00 pm ET

A live webcast of the Company's presentation at the conference will be available by visiting the investor relations section of Mauna Kea's website (click here) or directly by clicking here. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.

If interested in meeting with management at the conference please contact your JMP sales representative or The Ruth Group at zkubow@theruthgroup.com.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases thanks to real time in vivo microscopic visualization. The Company's flagship product, Cellvizio, has received clearance to sell a wide range of applications in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, China, Canada, Brazil and Mexico. For more information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005564/en/

Contacts:

United States

The Ruth Group

Zack Kubow Lee Roth, 646-536-7020 7012

zkubow@theruthgroup.com

lroth@theruthgroup.com

or

U.S. Media

The Ruth Group

Kirsten Thomas, 508-280-6592

kthomas@theruthgroup.com

or

France and Europe

NewCap Investor Relations

Florent Alba, +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

maunakea@newcap.fr