Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market to Grow at a CAGR of 1.8% by 2021 - Driven by Rising Public Interest Toward Mental Health - Research and Markets

The global antipsychotic drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 1.84% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is rising public interest toward mental health. The rising public interest for the management of depression by government bodies such as the CDC is an important trend being witnessed in the market. The CDC plays an important role in the integration of mental well-being with public health.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing expenditure on prescription drugs. The global antipsychotic drugs market has witnessed a large shift in the clinical and economic role of prescription drugs, owing to policy changes in the healthcare sector, availability of insurance coverage, the introduction of behavioral healthcare techniques, and marketing strategies adopted by pharmaceutical companies to promote their product.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of standard diagnostic methods. Accurate diagnosis of a disease helps in prescribing appropriate treatment regimen and impact around 60% of physicians' clinical decision. Most of the mental disorders can be effectively managed if they are diagnosed at an early stage. However, the lack of suitable diagnostic procedures will lead to underdiagnosed population and treatment will become more complex if a disorder is diagnosed at an advanced stage.
Key vendors
- AstraZeneca
- Eli Lilly
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Johnson & Johnson
Other prominent vendors
- Actavis Generics
- Alkermes
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
