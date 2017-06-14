Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market to Grow at a CAGR of 1.8% by 2021 - Driven by Rising Public Interest Toward Mental Health - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global antipsychotic drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 1.84% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rising public interest toward mental health. The rising public interest for the management of depression by government bodies such as the CDC is an important trend being witnessed in the market. The CDC plays an important role in the integration of mental well-being with public health.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing expenditure on prescription drugs. The global antipsychotic drugs market has witnessed a large shift in the clinical and economic role of prescription drugs, owing to policy changes in the healthcare sector, availability of insurance coverage, the introduction of behavioral healthcare techniques, and marketing strategies adopted by pharmaceutical companies to promote their product.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of standard diagnostic methods. Accurate diagnosis of a disease helps in prescribing appropriate treatment regimen and impact around 60% of physicians' clinical decision. Most of the mental disorders can be effectively managed if they are diagnosed at an early stage. However, the lack of suitable diagnostic procedures will lead to underdiagnosed population and treatment will become more complex if a disorder is diagnosed at an advanced stage.

Key vendors



AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson



Other prominent vendors



Actavis Generics

Alkermes

Bristol- Myers Squibb



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Disease overview



PART 06: Key clinical trials

PART 07: Market landscape



PART 08: Market segmentation by disease type



PART 09: Market segmentation based on MoA



PART 10: Geographical segmentation



PART 11: Decision framework



PART 12: Drivers and challenges



PART 13: Market trends



PART 14: Vendor landscape



PART 15: Key vendor analysis



