Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2017) - Tetra Bio-Pharma (CSE: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) and the New Brunswick Health Research Foundation are establishing a Health Research Chair in Cannabis at the University of New Brunswick. Each party is investing $500,000 over five years in order to study the biochemistry, medicinal use and pharmacology of cannabis.

Victor Boudreau, New Brunswick's Health Minister, stated: "Health research is instrumental in helping us find better ways to provide patient care in our province. This new Cannabis Research Chair will certainly provide crucial and innovative information on the use of cannabis as a medical treatment."

Dr. Guy Chamberland, Chief Scientific Officer of Tetra Bio-Pharma added: "Over the past few years, the province of New Brunswick has positioned itself on the forefront as global leaders in the development of cannabis products for health care. The Tetra team has partnered with the New Brunswick Health Research Foundation to help bring innovative cannabis-based therapies to patients. We have no doubt that when established, the work of this new chair will contribute significantly to this network by providing crucial information on the safety toward implementing new cannabis based products to practitioners working to help improve the quality of life for patients specifically living with chronic pain."

Tetra Bio-Pharma, through several subsidiaries, is engaged in the development of Bio Pharmaceuticals and Natural Health Products containing Cannabis and other medicinal plant based elements. The company is focused on combining the traditional methods of medicinal cannabis use with the supporting scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators physicians and insurance companies

