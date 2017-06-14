

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Crown Place VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC ('The Companies')



Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus for the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2017/2018 and change of name of Investment Manager



The Companies are pleased to announce that, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approval, they intend to launch prospectus top up offers of new ordinary shares in the six VCTs managed by Albion Capital (formerly Albion Ventures) for subscription in the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 tax years (the 'Offers').



The Companies' Investment Manager changed its name from Albion Ventures LLP to Albion Capital Group LLP on 12 June 2017 to reflect the expanding range of its activities.



Full details of the Offers will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be published in early September 2017 and will be available on the Albion Capital website (www.albion.capital).



