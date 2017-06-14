Indonesia Online Advertising Market Outlook to 2021- Significant Rise in Internet, Mobile and Social Media User Penetration to Drive Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Indonesia Online Advertising Market Outlook to 2021- Significant Rise in Internet, Mobile and Social Media User Penetration to Drive Growth" report to their offering.

The report covers market size, segmentation on the basis of medium, type, sectors and pricing model of online advertising. The report also covers market in different aspects such as developing trends in the market, market share of major advertising platform and company profiles for major online advertising agencies and publishers in Indonesia online advertising market. The report provides detailed overview on future outlook & projections with analyst recommendations for the industry.

Indonesia online advertising market has witnessed a phenomenal growth owing to a remarkable increase in the number of internet users over the years along with increasing mobile and social media users. Rising trend in the e-commerce market, smartphone and tablet penetration, increase in the number of social media users and the new product launches by the publishers have augmented the growth of online advertising market in Indonesia over the past five years.

The major online advertising platforms in Indonesia are Facebook, Instagram, Google, YouTube, Twitter and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Indonesia Online Advertising Market

4. Indonesia Online Advertising Market Segmentation

5. SWOT Analysis of Indonesia Online Advertising Market

6. Trends and Developments in Indonesia Online Advertising Market

7. Issues and Challenges in Indonesia Online Advertising Market

8. Regulatory Scenario in Indonesia Online Advertising Market

9. Competitive Landscape in Indonesia Online Advertising Market

10. Future Outlook and Projections of Indonesia Online Advertising Market, 2017-2021

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Macroeconomic Indicators in Indonesia Online Advertising Market

Companies Mentioned

BrightStars

Facebook

Google

Grey Indonesia

Instagram

MileStone

Ogilvy One

Twitter

YouTube

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3rdrmq/indonesia_online





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716