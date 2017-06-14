Lima Corporate: the Creation of Value from Within

SAN DANIELE DEL FRIULI, Italy, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Lima Corporate, a multinational company in the Medical Devices sector, with offices at Villanova in San Daniele del Friuli, has organized today a special edition of their annual Extended Management Team Meeting . The Extended Management Team is composed of all the first reports of the Management at an International level. It is the opportunity to align this team on the key topics to pursue as part of the company's strategy and to share ideas on such topics.Approximately 80 people will be attending the meeting, coming from almost 20 countries.

This year, the focus is on the "Creation of Value", or how each person and their teams can contribute, through his or her daily tasks, to achieving the company's results. To reinforce the importance of the creation of value, two special guests have been invited who represent excellence in the orthopedic sector; Louis Shapiro, President and CEO of Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and Elena Bottinelli, CEO of the Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute, who will provide valuable insight into the meaning of the "creation of value" in their own organizations. This is a one of a kind event which allows all company functions, not only the usual Sales & Marketing, to interact with the highest levels of hospital leadership.

"For a long time now, Lima has been investing in innovation in systems, processes and products in the field of orthopedic applications. This is a unique opportunity to compare different healthcare models and markets and to identify those elements of diversity that Lima and all of our employees can contribute to, creating value for all stakeholders," said Luigi Ferrari, CEO of Lima Corporate.

