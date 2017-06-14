Industrial Fastener Market 2017-2022 (Standard, Aerospace, Special) Trends and Forecasts Research Report Now Available at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Industrial Fastener Market report has been growing rapidly as the global automotive, construction sector has been witnessing the rapid growth. Globally, the growth in the industrial fastener market is driven by increase in local manufacturers, government investment in the urbanization, changing automotive industry trends of light weighting vehicles and rise in aerospace industry.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Industrial Fastener Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global food service equipment market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Global Industrial Fastener Market: Analysis By Type (Standard, Aerospace, Special), By Sub-Type (External, Internal, Non-Threaded), By End User, By Region, By Country (2017-2022) - By Region (N. America, L. America , Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, China, Japan, India, South Korea, U.K, Germany, France, Italy, Israel, Turkey), among the regions, Asia is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by the Chinese manufacturers who provide fastener at the low price, investment by the European companies. Among the countries, China is predicted to rise at the highest rate driven by high investments by the native companies and government regulatory framework.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022) and Regional Markets - North America, Latin America , Europe, APAC, ROW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022): Total Industrial Fastener Market, By Type (Standard, Aerospace, Application-Specific, Others), By Standard Sub-Type (External Threaded, Internal Threaded, Non-Threaded), By End-User Industry (Automotive, Construction, MRO, Mechanical, Agriculture, Aerospace, Others)

Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil , Argentina, China ,Japan , India, South Korea, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Israel, Turkey (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022): Total Industrial Fastener Market, Countries - Exports and Imports, By End-User Industry (Automotive, Construction, MRO, Mechanical, Agriculture, Aerospace, Others)

Other Report Highlights: Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Policy and Regulation

