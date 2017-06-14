India's largest independent solar power company has switched on another large-scale project in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Azure Power has commissioned 100 MW of new solar PV as part of the Kurnool Ultra Mega Solar Park, where the total capacity is expected to reach 1 GW.

Spreading across 500 acres, the Kurnool Park is being developed by the Solar Park Implementation Agency (SPIA) and Andhra Pradesh Solar Power Corporation Limited (APSPCL) in order to help electrify the nearby areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Inderpreet Wadhwa, Azure Power Founder and CEO, said:

